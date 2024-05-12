Knicks get punked start-to-finish by Pacers in Game 4: Best memes and tweets
By Kinnu Singh
For the first time in a very long time, the New York Knicks brought hope to Madison Square Garden.
Over the past few years, New York built their team with patience and identity. Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau earned 2020 NBA Coach of the Year honors in his first season with the team. New York developed Julius Randle into a two-time All-NBA forward, drafted key contributors such as Mitchell Robinson and Miles McBride, and acquired OG Anunoby in December.
The slow ascent positioned the Knicks to contend in the Eastern Conference, but the rise of Jalen Brunson electrified the fanbase more than anything else. During the 2023-24 NBA Playoffs, the 27-year-old became the first player in NBA history to notch four consecutive games with at least 40 points and five assists.
The Knicks eliminated the Cleveland Cavaliers in five games in the opening round of the playoffs, marking their first series victory in 10 years. The Knicks hype reached a fever pitch after New York began the Eastern Semifinals with a 2-0 series lead against the Indiana Pacers.
The success has come with a cost, however. As injuries have piled up, so have the losses. Despite holding a 2-1 series lead, the Knicks entered Game 4 without Anunoby, Robinson, Randle, and Bogdanovic.
The game was ugly right from the opening tip-off. New York fell into a 34-14 deficit at the end of the first quarter, which grew to a 69-41 deficit by halftime. Without Anunoby's defensive presence, the Knicks allowed five Pacers to rack up double-digit points. The Knicks, meanwhile, shot just 36 percent from the field. The second half wasn't any prettier — instead, the Pacers just continued to pour it on. By the end of the third quarter, the Pacers held a 101-63 lead over New York. After cruising through the fourth quarter, the Knicks' misery finally ended with a 121-89 walloping that tied the series at 2-2.
Here are some of the best tweets and moments from Game 4 between the Knicks and Pacers.
Best tweets from Knicks' humiliating Game 4 loss to Pacers
It was a disastrous result for the Knicks as the series now heads back to New York knotted up at 2-2. Game 5 will be on Tuesday, May 14 at 8 p.m. ET with the broadcast on TNT.