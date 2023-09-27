3 Ways RJ Barrett can become an All-Star in the 2023-24 season
Since being selected with the third overall pick by the New York Knicks in 2019, RJ Barrett has had high expectations. Now in year five, it's time to take it to the next level.
By James Nolan
2. The Knicks need Barrett to be a lock-down defender
Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau certainly has a defense-first mentality, and he would love to see Barrett become one of the best defenders in the league. Not too long ago, the young wing himself was talking about how he felt he could be one of the game's best defenders.
He has the size and athleticism to match up to guard the game's best, he just needs to be more consistent with his defensive efforts. During Barrett's rough offensive patches last season, he struggled on defense as well.
Some of this had to do with frustration, but Barrett can not allow that to happen. New York has solid defenders all around, as Josh Hart is one of the game's more physical defenders, and Mitchell Robinson is one of the best shot blockers in basketball.
Thibodeau loves his defense though, and would for sure love Barrett to become another cog on the defensive end for his unit. New York has been at its very best when its defense is elite. Last season they allowed the fourth most three-pointers in the league, and they will need that to change to take it to the next level.
Stopping the threes starts with the wing defenders, and Barrett is the guy New York will be looking at. We've seen him play defense at an elite level before, but entering year five is his time to cement himself as one of the game's better perimeter defenders.