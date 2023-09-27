3 Ways RJ Barrett can become an All-Star in the 2023-24 season
Since being selected with the third overall pick by the New York Knicks in 2019, RJ Barrett has had high expectations. Now in year five, it's time to take it to the next level.
By James Nolan
1. Barrett needs to hit his free throws
One area where Barrett thrives is in the paint. His ability to get to the basket, and finish through contact enables him for a lot of three-point play opportunities. Even when he doesn't finish through the contact, he is still able to draw fouls and get to the line.
He has no issue getting to the charity stripe, but he does have an issue making those charity shots. Barrett has shot a lousy 70.9% from the free-throw line. If he improves that number, he would for sure see a drastic increase in his offensive production.
In Barrett's last two seasons, he has averaged 5.6 trips to the line per game. If he can become an 85% plus free throw shooter, he could easily become one of the game best scoring wings. He always could become a great player, but consistency is what he lacks.
If New York sees an improvement from the charity stripe, behind the arc, and consistency on defense, then they might have another star on their hands. Since he was selected third overall in 2019, Knicks fans have been waiting to see Barrett turn into an All-Star, and now in his fifth season, he will likely be striving toward that himself.