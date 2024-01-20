Knicks rumors: Knicks main trade target is clear, 5+ teams on line for trade bait, Jordan Clarkson a key target
- Knicks main trade target is obvious
- Several teams interested in Knicks best trade chip
- Jordan Clarkson is an intriguing trade target
The New York Knicks pulled off a stunning mid-season trade by acquiring OG Anunoby from the Raptors. The Knicks being the team that acquired Anunoby doesn't come as too much of a shocker given his prowess as a 3-and-D wing that fits seamlessly on any championship team, but the players they gave up to get him came as a bit of a shock.
New York parted with both RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley to get Anunoby. Giving Barrett up makes sense with Anunoby sliding into his spot in the starting lineup, but by trading Quickley, the Knicks lost their sparkplug to come off of their bench. Quickley has been one of the best bench scorers in the NBA in the last couple of seasons. Losing him has proven to be a big blow, even with the Knicks playing well post-trade.
For the Knicks to make a deep playoff run, fortifying their bench is a must. NBA Insider Marc Stein says that the Knicks have a "level of interest" in adding four different veteran guards, one of which being Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson. From a skillset standpoint, Clarkson is a no-brainer for New York.
While the 31-year-old has been mostly a starter in the last couple of seasons with Utah, he has a whole lot of experience coming off the bench and acting as a sparkplug. In fact, Clarkson was the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year winner in the 2020-21 season when he averaged 18.4 points per game primarily coming off of Utah's bench.
This season Clarkson has started 19 of the 33 games he's appeared in, and is averaging 17.9 points per game on 41.7/31.4/88.2% shooting splits. His efficiency has taken a hit this season, but chances are, Clarkson being surrounded by better players in New York would help with that.
The one downside to the Knicks acquiring Clarkson is his contract is expiring at season's end, however, that could mean the cost to get him isn't substantial at all. With the Knicks in desperate need of some bench depth, adding Clarkson, a proven sparkplug to come off their bench and score in 25-30 minutes of action, would go a long way.