Knicks rumors: Knicks main trade target is clear, 5+ teams on line for trade bait, Jordan Clarkson a key target
- Knicks main trade target is obvious
- Several teams interested in Knicks best trade chip
- Jordan Clarkson is an intriguing trade target
Knicks rumors: Several teams interested in Knicks best trade chip
By trading Barrett and Quickley for Anunoby, the Knicks don't have many valuable players left to trade. Sure, players like Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle, Anunoby, and Mitchell Robinson would have a lot of value, but chances are they're not going anywhere. With that in mind, third-year guard Quentin Grimes might be the best trade chip the Knicks have, and he's been generating a lot of interest around the league.
SNY's Ian Begley lists five different teams that have all expressed interest in acquiring Grimes with those teams being the Atlanta Hawks, Memphis Grizzlies, Utah Jazz, Houston Rockets, and Dallas Mavericks.
The Knicks trading Grimes would make sense but there's also a big reason why they should not trade him. It'd make sense because Grimes clearly has value around the league, and he can help land a player who can help them win now. Grimes lost his starting spot to Donte DiVincenzo has seen a drastic reduction in minutes.
Why the Knicks wouldn't trade Grimes right now is because they should look to re-establish his value as they try and land the superstar who can put them over the top. These teams have interest in Grimes who they figure to be buying low on. Just last season he was starting regularly on a Knicks team that went to the second round of the NBA Playoffs and looked like one of the more promising 3-and-D players in the league.
The Knicks can trade him now and get something decent for him like Dejounte Murray or Jordan Clarkson, or they can hope he steps up and can help them land their next superstar. For what it's worth, Grimes is shooting 40% from three-point range since the trade. It's reassuring to see Grimes still has some value, but trading him for the sake of trading him might not work out in the Knicks' favor.