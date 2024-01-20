Knicks rumors: Knicks main trade target is clear, 5+ teams on line for trade bait, Jordan Clarkson a key target
It turns out that the Knicks are not the only team able to trade with the Raptors. Toronto pulled off another massive in-season blockbuster, trading Pascal Siakam to the Pacers for a haul that included three first-round picks and Bruce Brown.
After playing a massive role in the Nuggets NBA Championship run, Bruce Brown predictably received a lot of interest in free agency. Brown was a player the Knicks identified early on with head coach Tom Thibodeau being a long-time fan of Brown's. Unfortunately for the Knicks, Brown's decision came down to money according to Andrew Battifarano of the NY Post. The Knicks had no shot.
Brown wound up signing a two-year deal worth $45 million with the Pacers. All the Knicks could offer Brown was the midlevel exception. With Brown off the table at that price, New York snagged Donte DiVincenzo instead as their big free agency acquisition. Brown was enjoying an increased role in Indiana, averaging a career-high 12.1 points per game before the trade.
With Toronto showing no interest in competing this season, Brown figures to be a hot commodity on the trade market. With the Knicks having shown interest last offseason, you'd have to think they'll show interest once again. Brown does a little bit of everything, and is an exceptional defender, which is what Tom Thibodeau loves.
The Knicks sacrificed bench depth by trading for O.G. Anunoby, so they can add Brown to recoup some of what they lost. He's not the scorer that Immanuel Quickley is, but he can hit open shots when given the opportunity, and would add yet another stout defender to Thibodeau's hand. Brown has proven he can succeed in New York from his days with the Nets, and would be a big addition for the Knicks if they're able to pull it off.