Knicks rumors: No interest in LaVine or DeRozan, rift with Immanuel Quickley, Grimes available
- Quentin Grimes is frustrated with his role
- Knicks not on same terms with Immanuel Quickley in extension talks
- New York has no interest in Bulls' available stars
Knicks Rumors: Immanuel Quickley extension talks have gone nowhere
Immanuel Quickley, once again frontrunner in the Sixth Man of the Year race, was eligible for a contract extension in the offseason. The 24-year-old's rumored asking price was $25 million annually, which is more than fair in the current market. The Knicks will have the ability to match any offer sheet next summer, when Quickley becomes a restricted free agent.
According to SNY's Ian Begley, there was "never any demand made in negotiations to reach a certain number." Rather, the two sides' inability to reach a deal revolved around structure, with the Knicks seeking a team option and partial guarantees. It goes without saying that Quickley will want a fully guaranteed contract, potentially even with a player option.
The Knicks can afford to be patient and wait until the offseason, but there should be no illusions about Quickley's importance to the franchise. He's absolutely essential to the Knicks on both ends, and losing him for nothing would be borderline catastrophic. His unique blend of 3-point shooting and downhill speed, mixed with quality defense on the perimeter, has been integral to New York's success. On a team lacking true playmakers and ball-handling creativity beyond Jalen Brunson, Quickley is a major boon.
If Quickley hits the open market, he shouldn't have much trouble fielding that $25 million annual average from another team. Then, it falls to Leon Rose and the Knicks front office to match the eventual price point. If the Knicks wanted to decrease the risk of Quickley's contract ballooning out of control, locking him with an early extension was the move. Now, we will see how it plays out when other teams join the fray.
In 20 games this season, Quickley is averaging 15.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.9 assists on .428/.364/.891 splits in 24.2 minutes.