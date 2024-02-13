Knicks totally screwed by worst game-deciding foul call of the century
This phantom foul call is as bad as it gets.
The Houston Rockets beat the New York Knicks on Monday night, 105-103, but we're going to go ahead and put a giant asterisk next to that result. It wasn't a fair outcome because the refs literally decided the outcome on one of the worst foul calls you will ever see.
With the clock ticking down to zero and the game tied at 103-103, Aaron Holiday let off a hopeful three-pointer at the buzzer that hit the rim and bounced away. Jalen Brunson contested the shot but never touched Holiday. Official Jacyn Goble blew his whistle for a game-deciding shooting foul anyway.
Holiday took three free throws, hitting two, and the Rockets won. The Knicks were stunned by the egregious call.
See for yourself:
There's no angle of the play that makes it any better. It was a bad, bad, bad call. There was no contact.
While the refs could review how much time was left on the clock, they couldn't overturn the foul call.
Knicks fans call out NBA referee Jacyn Goble for terrible calls
This ref has a reputation for making bad calls. Last year, LeBron James lost his mind with a no-call at the end of regulation against the Celtics. Goble was the baseline official for that moment.
There's no way to know what the outcome of the Knicks and Rockets game would have been if they had gotten to play overtime. But at least it would have been more likely to be a just result. What the Knicks got instead was an undeniably unjust result.
New York fell to 33-21, sitting at No. 4 in the Eastern Conference. They're now two games back from the Bucks and just half a game ahead of the 76ers. You never know, one game could always impact the eventual Eastern Conference playoff seeds.