Kristaps Porzingis injury update: Celtics center leaves Game 4 with non-contact injury
The Boston Celtics are holding their breath after center Kristaps Porzingis left Game 4 with a non-contact injury.
Almost everything seemed to go right for the Boston Celtics during the first half of Monday's Game 4 against the Miami Heat. Unfortunately, there's a heavy emphasis on the word "almost."
The Celtics led the Heat by 17 points at halftime but the good vibes for Boston were tempered by an injury to center Kristaps Porzingis.
Porzingis pulled up with a non-contact injury and hobbled to the bench. with just over two minutes left in the second quarter. He slowly made his way to the locker room. Marc D'Amico tweeted that he had his jersey pulled up over his face as he departed.
Replays showed that Porzingis actually turned his ankle on a previous possession.
Kristaps Porzingis injury update: Doubtful to return in Game 4
The Celtics officially listed Porzingis as "doubtful" with "right calf tightness."
Non-contact injuries are always scary. It could be a minor tweak that Porzingis is able to play through with some attention from trainers. It could also be something far more serious. Just the look of him taking a step like that and then pulling up felt like a bad sign.
Porzingis has seven points and three rebounds before his exit. He wasn't having a great shooting night, going 1-of-5, but that didn't matter as Derrick White went off with 22 points.
The center averaged 20.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.9 blocks in the regular season. He's an integral piece in the Celtics' pursuit of an NBA championship. Losing him for a stretch in the playoffs could be costly.
Unfortunately, if it's a strain Boston may have to find a way to win without him for a week or two.
The Celtics have Al Horford who can fill the gap left by Porzingis for the time being. At least with a lead of more than a dozen, they look like to take a 3-1 lead back to Boston.