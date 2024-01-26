Kristaps Porzingis injury update: Celtics get great news
The Boston Celtics were having a great time on Thursday night blowing out the Miami Heat. That is until a potentially devastating injury struck.
Center Kristaps Porzingis went down in the third quarter with an apparent ankle injury.
It didn't look good for the big man as he struggled to walk on his own and had to be helped to the locker room.
Here's a closer look at the moment when Porzingis landed on Bam Adebayo's foot and turned his ankle.
Kristaps Porzingis injury update: Celtics big man won't miss much time
UPDATE: Porzingis told reporters after the game that he could have returned if the game had been closer.
The Celtics officially declared Porzingis "doubtful to return" on Twitter, confirming it was a left ankle sprain for the center.
There is a wide array of sprains Porzingis could have suffered. He could miss minimal time if it was minor enough. But a severe sprain could be a real problem for Boston with the second half of the season approaching.
It's a waiting game to find out the severity of the injury. On the plus side, Porzingis returned to the sideline without needing a walking boot.
The full severity of the injury won't be immediately known, but that's a very good sign.
Before he hurt his ankle, Porzingis had 19 points on 6-of-9 shooting. He hit 3-of-4 three-point attempts and hauled in four rebounds.
Celtics fans who may have felt deep despair seeing Porzingis hobble off were quickly treated to an encouraging sight. Center Luke Kornet stepped up and scored 10 points in 11 minutes of play. He also had five rebounds and an assist early in the fourth quarter.
Obviously, Kornet isn't a one-to-one replacement for Porzingis, but his energy ensured Boston didn't miss a beat as they looked to put the game away in the final frame.
The Celtics also have Al Horford as an option to fill in for Porzingis. He had eight points, four rebounds and five assists in 19 minutes with the fourth quarter in its early phase.