Kristaps Porzingis injury update hints at Al Horford’s importance for Celtics going forward
The Celtics are heading to the second round of the playoffs after beating the Heat. Still, it's not all sunshine and rainbows as a key veteran may miss a full series.
After beating the Miami Heat in five games, the Boston Celtics are on to the second round of the NBA playoffs. While the results on the court have gone to plan for Boston, the franchise will be missing one of its best veterans for what could be the entire next playoff round.
Chris Haynes reported on TNT that Kristaps Porzingis will likely be out for the entire second round of the playoffs.
The Celtics lost Porzingis to a calf injury on a pick-and-roll action during Game 4 of their first-round series against the Heat.
Haynes expanded on the progress of the veteran's rehab and the breakdown of the Celtics' thinking regarding the forward's injury saying the team is hopeful "that he can make a return if the Celtics were to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals.”
Already maxed out in his current role, Al Horford may have to contribute a little more if the franchise wants to get to the Eastern Conference finals. The question is how much will be needed in order for them to advance?
How much more will Al Horford have to contribute with Kristaps Porzingis possibly out for the next entire series?
While Boston might not be able to win the Eastern Conference finals without Porzingis, the Celtics are still suited to beat whoever they possibly have to face in the second round of the playoffs. The franchise honestly might not need that much more from what they are getting from Al Horford. Of course, this could change as the Celtics learn more about their second-round opponent. It will either be the Cavaliers or Magic.
Philadelphia and Milwaukee's new life into their respective series seems to suggest that the Pacers and Knicks are not locked to make the second round of playoffs. Regardless of what happens in the rest of the first round, the Celtics will not have to play Milwaukee or New York until the Eastern Conference Finals. Even without Porzingis, the Celtics will still likely be favored to beat the Pacers, Sixers, Magic or Cavaliers in a seven-game series.
Yes, the job did get a lot harder and the Celtics' big man depth can be questioned going forward. Still, the team has a good chance to make the NBA Finals with them possibly only facing one Tier A team in the Eastern Conference.