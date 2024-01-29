Is Kristaps Porzingis playing tonight? Latest injury update for Pelicans vs. Celtics
After missing Boston's last game against the Los Angeles Clippers due to a left ankle sprain, could Kristaps Porzingis return for the Celtics tonight when they face the New Orleans Pelicans?
By Lior Lampert
The NBA-leading Boston Celtics will host the New Orleans Pelicans in a cross-conference clash tonight. However, will the Celtics have their All-Star center, Kristaps Porzingis, when they tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET?
Porzingis rolled his left ankle and ultimately sprained it while attempting to contest the shot of Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo during last Thursday’s victory on Jan. 25.
Subsequently, the injury forced him to miss Boston’s next game against the Los Angeles Clippers before now putting his status in jeopardy for today’s contest against the Pelicans.
Kristaps Porzingis seen at Boston Celtics shootaround
Per Steve Hewitt, who covers the Celtics for the Boston Herald, the 7-foot-2 big man was warming up and testing out his injured ankle during the team’s shootaround ahead of tonight’s game versus New Orleans.
With that said, he is currently questionable, according to the team’s official injury report.
Sitting atop the Eastern Conference with the league’s best record (35-11), Boston has no reason to expedite Porizingis’ return to the floor - but his participation during the previously mentioned shootaround leaves the door open for him to suit up tonight.
In his first season with the Celtics, the 2015 No. 4 overall pick has been a focal point of the team’s success. Porzingis has played 33 games, averaging 19.5 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 52.9 percent from the floor.
With backup center Luke Kornet listed as doubtful due to a hamstring injury and veteran big man Al Horford questionable with a sprained neck, Boston’s frontcourt could be shorthanded tonight with or without Porzingis.
As of this writing, it remains unclear whether or not Porzingis will return tonight when the Celtics host the Pelicans at TD Garden, but his participation in Boston’s shootaround today gives him a chance to return versus New Orleans and suggests he is nearing a return to action.