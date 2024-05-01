Is Kristaps Porzingis playing tonight? Latest injury update for Celtics vs. Heat, Game 5
After suffering a calf injury in Game 4, will Boston Celtics big man Kristaps Porzingis be ready for Game 5 as his team looks to close out a first-round playoff series against the Miami Heat?
By Lior Lampert
The Boston Celtics have consistently been the best team in the NBA throughout the 2023-24 campaign, thanks substantially to the offseason moves made by this year's Basketball Executive of the Year Award winner, president of basketball operations Brad Stevens.
One of Stevens' prized acquisitions that earned him the prestigious honor and the Celtics the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference and the best record in the Association is big man Kristaps Porzingis, who has been a critical X factor for the Celtics as soon as he arrived.
Porzingis' ability to stretch the floor on the offensive end while protecting the rim on the defensive side has been vital for Boston, especially in their first-round playoff matchup versus the Miami Heat, where they have a commanding 3-1 series lead. However, he suffered a calf injury in Game 4 that kept him sidelined for much of the contest, casting doubt over his status for Game 5.
Will Porzingis be available for the Celtics as they look to close out their Round 1 matchup against the Heat on their home floor?
Porzingis is out for the Wednesday night Game 5 meeting in Boston against the Heat due to a right soleus strain, per the NBA's official injury report. Moreover, this is the same ailment that Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has been dealing with, who has last played on Apr. 9 because of the issue.
In other words, Porzingis' absence could extend beyond Game 5, and ESPN's Senior NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski all but confirmed with his recent reporting.
Wojnarowski notes that Porzingis will likely miss a "minimum of several games," which is far from encouraging news for him, the Celtics, and their fan base.
Veteran big man Al Horford will take Porzingis' place in the starting five until/if he can return to the lineup.