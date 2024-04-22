Kristaps Porzingis had the ultimate mic drop on Bam Adebayo feud after Game 1
Kristaps Porzingis doesn't care about his matchup against Bam Adebayo. He just wants to win.
By Kyle Delaney
Last night, the Boston Celtics beat the Miami Heat 114-94, winning Game 1 of their first-round series. In light of Boston's loss to Miami in the Eastern Conference Finals last season, this first-round matchup was highly anticipated by Heat and Celtics fans alike. However, despite these teams' history, players swear it's nothing personal. In fact, according to Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis, this is strictly business.
The Heat were shorthanded, missing Terry Rozier and Jimmy Butler. As a result, Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro were responsible for setting the offensive tone for Miami. Herro finished with 11 points but struggled, shooting just 4-of-13 from the field, including 2-of-9 from beyond the arc. Bam Adebayo finished with 24 points, six rebounds, and six assists.
As for Boston, Tatum had a triple-double, with 23 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists, Derrick White poured in 20 points of his own, and Kristaps contributed 18 points, four rebounds, and two blocks. Kristaps also guarded Bam, and did an admirable job of making life hard on the recent DPOY finalist.
After the game, Porzingis was asked whether or not he takes the matchup with Adebayo personally. Kristaps Porzingis revelaed he isn't thinking about the series in terms of him versus Bam Adebayo at all. In fact, he could care less about their matchup. "I don't care about him." Porzingis said. "I care about our team and what we're trying to achieve. This isn't one one-on-one, me against Bam, this is Celtics vs. Heat."
Per @JaredWeissNBA on Twitter/X:
Downplay it all you want with the diplomatic answer, Kristaps, but that doesn't change the fact that with no Jimmy Butler, Adebayo is the next in line to shoulder the load for the Heat. Boston knows Miami's success in this series depends on Adebayo's aggressiveness.
All in all, it was wise of Kristaps not to feed into the narrative being pushed by the media since doing so might accidentally give Miami some added motivation/bulletin board material. If Kristaps' response is any indication, this series is all business for the Celtics.