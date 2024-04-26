Kyle Brandt warns NFC: Bears, Caleb Williams are 'no longer yours to kick around'
Kyle Brandt has had enough of the Chicago Bears being kicked around and warned the NFL that Caleb Williams will make the league regret ever taunting the navy and orange.
Kyle Brandt and Owen Hart are now forever friends. They have the same message about the Chicago Bears. Enough is enough, and it's time for a change.
OK, maybe Owen had no idea it was about the Bears, but in reality, he should. Prior to the Bears drafting Caleb Williams No. 1 overall, the franchise was largely the product of jokes and laughter when it came to the quarterback position. Even when the team drafted Justin Fields a few years ago, skepticism largely overruled optimism.
Brandt lived it, saw it, and had enough. On NFL Network, the longtime Bears fan did not hold back, calling out colleague Ross Tucker (even when Tucker tried to retort), Lions fans, Packers fans, Vikings fans, etc. Essentially anyone who took great pleasure in laughing at the Bears. They would REGRET it.
Clearly, Brandt has had enough, and rightfully so. The Bears have been kicked around far too many times, and their rivals have had far too much fun doing so. The time for change has finally come, and with Caleb Williams AND Rome Odunze coming in together, the stage is set.
Kyle Brandt speaks for all Bears fans: "Enough is enough"
Eventually, the tides change. With this new move, the Chicago Bears are essentially becoming a modern style organization instead of relying on the mediocrity of the McCaskey of running the ball and defense. The defense still needs reinforcements on the defensive line which is fine because the Bears could make some trades and go get some help in that area.
It's a new era in Chicago. A new quarterback, a strong weapon at wide receiver to help out, and a regime that seems to understand that while the defense is still good, you have to be able to score points and have a true franchise QB to lead the team to glory and success. Caleb Williams has arrived, and Kyle Brandt couldn't be any happier and Bears fans can say amen.