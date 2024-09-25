Kyle Hendricks emotional quote reveals what Cubs fans already knew about free agency
By Lior Lampert
Kyle Hendricks' scheduled start in the Chicago Cubs' season finale series against the Cincinnati Reds may be his last with the club. He knows it. The organization and fans also seem to understand. Nonetheless, recent comments from the seasoned hurler addressed the elephant in the room and underscored their inevitable breakup.
After 11 years with the Cubs, Hendricks will be a free agent this offseason. Talking to Marquee Sports Network's Taylor McGregor about his uncertain future in Chicago, the veteran right-hander spoke his mind and from the heart.
" ... I'm not ready to say goodbye to Chicago," Hendricks told McGregor. "With everything up in the air, I'm just soaking in all of these moments."
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.
Kyle Hendricks' emotional quote highlights his inevitable free-agency departure, but Cubs fans already knew that
Hendricks expressed his gratitude for the city of Chicago. "It’s the longest I’ve ever been in one place in my whole life, basically," he stated. "[Chicago] holds such a special place in my heart, in my family's [heart]. Everyone's been so nice to me, through all the ups and downs."
Moreover, Hendricks made his appreciation for Chicagoans abundantly clear:
"The fans have been so caring and loving to me, towards my family whenever I see them out in the city. Just people saying, ‘Thank you for the World Series’ or just having a nice talk with people. They’re the best fans in the world. They pack out Wrigley every single night," Hendricks said.
As Hendricks alludes to, he was part of the Chicago's 2016 Fall Classic championship squad. Remarkably, the 34-year-old is the last member of that renowned title team still on the Cubs. Alas, all good things must come to an end eventually.
2024 has arguably been the worst year of Hendricks' rock-solid career. He went 4-12 with a 6.28 ERA, 1.508 WHIP and 85 strikeouts across 123.1 innings of work. Should this mark the end of his tenure with the Cubs, it's a bitter ending to what's been a mostly sweet partnership.
If Hendricks wants to stay in the Windy City so desperately and the Cubs aren't an option, he can explore the Chicago White Sox. However, the crosstown rivals are closing out a historically awful campaign, so they may not be the most appealing option (nor a potential suitor).