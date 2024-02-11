Kyle Juszczyk goes all-out repping wife Kristin Juszczyk's jacket for Super Bowl 58
San Francisco 49ers FB Kyle Juszczyk reps awesome jacket made by wife Kristin ahead of Super Bowl 58.
Kyle Juszczyk has been a staple with the San Francisco 49ers, spending the last seven seasons as their fullback and making seven straight Pro Bowls. Juszczyk being just a fullback probably doesn't give him the recognition other franchise staples get, but his wife Kristin has been in the spotlight in recent weeks for her work as an outfit designer.
Kristin has been designing gameday attire for years but got the recognition she deserved when Taylor Swift was seen wearing a customized Travis Kelce jacket during Super Wild Card Weekend.
Swift wearing the jacket helped Kristin really take off. She landed a NFL licensing deal ahead of the Super Bowl allowing her to use team logos on her future designs. While the Juszczyk's might not be rooting for Swift on Super Bowl Sunday, they certainly are big fans of hers any other day.
With the 49ers playing in the big game, Kristin had to go all out for the entire world to see what she's capable of. Kyle sported a jacket any player can only dream of wearing as he entered Allegiant Stadium ahead of the Super Bowl.
Kyle Juszczyk reps awesome jacket made by wife Kristin ahead of Super Bowl 58
The jacket includes jerseys of several of the 49ers stars including players like Brock Purdy, Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, Brandon Aiyuk, and Trent Williams. What really put it over the top was each of the players represented on the jacket wound up signing their jersey, adding an awesome finishing touch to a really creative jacket.
With more time to prepare for next season and a licensing deal in her possession, we can only wonder what Kristin has up her sleeve in terms of ideas for gameday attire in the future. Whatever she does end up designing, we know Kyle and others lucky enough to receive anything from her will find a way to rock it well ahead of any NFL game.