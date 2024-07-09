Kyle Kuzma practically begs for Lakers trade with latest social media post
By Curt Bishop
Kyle Kuzma spent the early portion of his NBA career with the Los Angeles Lakers. He joined the team in 2017 after the Brooklyn Nets, the team who drafted him with the 27th pick in the draft, traded him away. He was with the team until the 2020-21 season.
Kuzma joined the Washington Wizards the following year and has been one of the key players on the team despite their struggles last season. Recently, Kuzma has been linked to the Lakers in trade rumors.
Speculation was only fueled late on Monday night when the veteran big man posted a tweet that read, L.A. with the vibes.
Kyle Kuzma to Lakers rumors fueled by social media post
This of course ignited a firestorm on Twitter, with fans speculating that Kuzma may soon be on his way back to the Lakers. He previously responded to a tweet recalling the Lakers 2017 Summer League roster. Kuzma played alongside Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Alex Caruso, Josh Hart, Thomas Bryant, and Ivica Zubac.
Perhaps Kuzma was simply reflecting on his time with the Lakers and the team they had put together for the 2017 Summer League. But fans aren't going to just let this one go, and will be speculating about the possibility of him returning to the Lakers.
Los Angeles has been quiet in free agency this summer. They re-signed LeBron James but were unable to land Klay Thompson and Buddy Hield, and they also let DeMar DeRozan sign with the Sacramento Kings without making an attempt to lure him to Los Angeles.
So, Kuzma would be a good addition to the Lakers. Last season, he averaged 22.2 points per game, 6.6 rebounds, and 4.2 assists. He also shot 46.3 percent from field goal range and 33.6 percent from beyond the arc.
We'll see if anything comes of these rumors and if Kuzma's tweet was a precursor to him possibly joining the Lakers this offseason. The Lakers could use some help after failing to make any moves in the first few days of free agency.