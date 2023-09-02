Kyle McCord has Ohio State fans in shambles with brutal start vs. Indiana
Ohio State Buckeyes fans weren't impressed with Kyle McCord's showing in the season opener against Indiana.
Ohio State spent most of the offseason locked in a quarterback battle with Kyle McCord and Devin Brown vying to replace CJ Stroud. McCord won the job, but at this rate, it'll be tough to keep it.
The Buckeyes looked shaky in the first half of Saturday's season opener against Indiana and McCord took much of the blame.
Despite hitting 10-of-16 passes for 94 yards, the quarterback threw a bad interception and struggled to put points on the board despite having an NFL-level wide receiving corps available to him.
With Ohio State holding a narrow 10-3 lead at halftime, fans on Twitter weren't happy.
Best memes and tweets as Ohio State fans freak out about Kyle McCord
Head coach Ryan Day wasn't free from blame as the Buckeyes tried to figure out what was going wrong with their offense. Putting Brown in the game — and then going three-and-out — didn't do anything to calm the nerves.
Others on Twitter spent their time trying to tell fans to chill out. After all, Stroud wasn't exactly impressive in his first look as a starter.
The first game of the season, especially a Big Ten road opener, can be a tricky affair for a first-time starter. The rust is still coming off and it's natural to be a bit tense. It's definitely too early to give up on McCord.
Still, Buckeyes fans are dreaming of a national title and watching their offense look so questionable against a 30-point underdog makes those dreams look slightly more unattainable.
McCord needs to settle down to prove he has what it takes to lead a championship contender. It's not how you start, it's how you finish. And the quarterback will get his chance to show what he's got, one way or another.