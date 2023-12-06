Kyle McCord transfer portal rumors: 5 best destinations for Ohio State QB
Kyle McCord's stock has taken a hit of late, but he could be a huge upgrade in the transfer portal.
By John Buhler
2. Miami Hurricanes need to replace Tyler Van Dyke in the transfer portal
Low-key, I think McCord could be spectacular in Miami. While I don't know how quickly he will assimilate in what Shannon Dawson wants to do philosophically, I know that Mario Cristobal can recruit, recruit, recruit. By going to Miami, McCord would never have to take a knee in his life, win, lose or draw. Cristobal does not subscribe to that, but will McCord be a Cane according to his crystal ball?
To me, McCord would be an upgrade over Tyler Van Dyke under center for Miami. Van Dyke is transferring, but could be leaving behind a sneaky-good pick to win the ACC next year if The U finally pops under Cristobal. Getting to a bowl game this year was a major step in the right direction, but Miami needs to land a quarterback that knows a thing or two about winning. McCord did go 11-1.
If McCord wanted the closest approximation of playing big time football at a place with big time talent, Miami is probably the way to go. The Hurricanes program is still down to its once-lofty standard, but maybe he could be the one to get The U back to being The U. If Texas can be back, so can Miami. The Canes will have to put in the work, but the work will be easier with this five-star talent.
The fact I can easily visualize McCord wearing green and orange makes this transfer feel more real.