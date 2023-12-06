Kyle McCord transfer portal rumors: 5 best destinations for Ohio State QB
Kyle McCord's stock has taken a hit of late, but he could be a huge upgrade in the transfer portal.
By John Buhler
1. Nebraska Cornhuskers are a good quarterback away from bowl games
This is the one that has emerged as the clear and early front-runner to land McCord. Nebraska nearly went to a bowl game in Matt Rhule's first year in Lincoln. Had it not been for offensive ineptitude, the Huskers would have done something Scott Frost was never able to do, which is win six games in a season. Marcus Satterfield may not be a great offensive coordinator, but what if he can land McCord?
Rhule is adept at coaching up his defense, as well as getting the most out of a player's untapped talent. The fact UNL was able to retain Tony Gibson as its defensive coordinator is huge because he was up for the Syracuse job that went to Fran Brown and the defensive coordinator gig at USC that went to D'Anton Lynn. All the Huskers need right now is a better quarterback to get back to bowls.
In all honesty, there is only one way where Nebraska can be topped by anyone to land McCord in the portal. They have the NIL to outspend most teams in their current situation. Although it hasn't happened yet, what if Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles takes over a Duke? What if Manny Diaz got the job in Durham? Either of those head-coaching candidates change the calculus.
Barring something unforeseen, Nebraska should be viewed as McCord's likeliest transfer destination.