Dark horse suitor emerges for former Ohio State QB Kyle McCord
Syracuse may seem like an odd landing spot for Kyle McCord, but when you really think about it and unpack all there is to see, it is actually a fantastic landing spot for the Ohio State quarterback.
By John Buhler
If Kyle McCord does not return to Ohio State, keep an eye on Syracuse potentially being the place where he could end up. McCord was tied to Nebraska earlier this week, but with news of legacy quarterback Dylan Raiola taking an official visit to Lincoln this weekend, McCord is now out on the Huskers. However, there does seem to be some steam building towards getting him to Syracuse.
McCord is an East Coast guy, having grown up in Philadelphia. While in-state schools like Pitt or even Temple could have been options, the allure of what incoming head coach Fran Brown could build at Syracuse was always low-key appealing. Brown was a recruiting wiz on Kirby Smart's defensive staff. He was able to pry former Texas A&M interim head coach Elijah Robinson to come along with him, too.
For McCord, playing at a less pressure-packed situation like Syracuse could be appealing, as well as coming to a very winnable ACC, outside of Florida State now and what Clemson has been for the better part of two decades now. Of course, McCord's former high school and college teammate Marvin Harrison Jr. was a legacy at SU, based on what his legendary father did there before him.
Other teams like Rutgers could be in play for McCord, but the idea of Syracuse is really heating up.
By partnering up with Brown, Syracuse could get back to those Dino Babers pop years very quickly.
Keep an eye on Kyle McCord maybe committing to Fran Brown's Syracuse
It was a different era for Syracuse football, but it is not an ancient memory. The Orange have had many college football legends play for them over the years. Guys like Jim Brown, Larry Csonka, Ernie Davis and Daryl Johnston all starred in their backfields. Harrison Sr., Donovan McNabb and Dwight Freeney were all NFL stars after having played their college football up in frigid Upstate New York.
To me, I think McCord could be a catalyst for the better for SU football. He may have seen his stock take a hit in Columbus, but another man's trash is another man's treasure. McCord would have the Orange probably two wins better immediately upon arrival, which would have the Syracuse team at something like 8-4. You steal a game or two in expanded ACC play, and 9-3 may have you CFP viable.
It is a bit of a reach, but this is a program and a head coach I would buy stock in dirt cheap. Babers was not a bad head coach by any means. It was just that Syracuse thought it could do better than being kind of sort of almost good every olympiad or so. With McCord playing under center for Brown, they would have the power to lift Syracuse football to heights was have not seen since the 1990s.
The Paul Pasqualoni days are not hopelessly out of reach for Syracuse football under Brown's watch.