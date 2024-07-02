Kyle Shanahan hints at reduced workload for Christian McCaffrey
The San Francisco 49ers still haven't found common ground in extension talks with Brandon Aiyuk, but the front office didn't play the same cat-and-mouse game with Christian McCaffrey. A month ago, McCaffrey inked a two-year, $38 million contract to become the highest-paid RB in the NFL.
Last season was a remarkable individual showcase for the 28-year-old. As teams across the league fret about RB shelf life and the waning value of stars at football's most fickle position, McCaffrey continues to post prolific numbers as the beating heart of Kyle Shanahan's offense.
CMC represents the old guard for his position. We just don't see RBs influence so many aspects of a team's offensive game plan anymore. He is a true three-down workhorse, tasked with lining up all over the formation and contributing in variety of ways.
McCaffrey led the NFL in rushing for the first time last season. He accrued 1,459 yards and 14 touchdowns on 272 carries, averaging an incredible 5.4 yards per tote. For McCaffrey to sustain that volume with that efficiency (at 28 years old, with serious leg injuries in his past) is nothing short of remarkable. He also added 67 receptions, 564 yards, and seven touchdowns through the air.
It's impossible to poke holes in McCaffrey's game at this point. All that can really hold him back are injuries or the coaching staff. And, as fate would have it, one could help prevent the other.
49ers plan to limit Christian McCaffrey's snap count in 2024 season
When speaking with reporters during offseason workouts, Kyle Shanahan outlined his desire to limit McCaffrey's workload next season. Not because McCaffrey can't handle 20-plus carries and a few receptions every week, but because it makes sense to preserve your franchise cornerstone as he ages gracefully at a demanding position.
"We have guys that can run the ball. We have to protect Christian from himself. He doesn't like to ever come out no matter what the situation is and I do think that's something we could protect him with more. When you are such a threat in the pass game, it's a little bit different. ... But if he's just taking the wear and tear with 20 carries and stuff every game — and he's definitely good enough to do that and he has proved he can stay healthy — but you'd like to take some of that off of him and give it to other guys also." (h/t The Athletic)
This is simple, common-sense management from Shanahan. It can be difficult to curtail your star's workload, and clearly McCaffrey doesn't want to ease up on his snaps. But, it's in the best interest of all to keep his legs fresh. Especially since the Niners plan to compete deep into the postseason. San Francisco will begin the campaign as the favorites to come out of the NFC. The team should act accordingly.
If McCaffrey does cede a few snaps here and there, Elijah Mitchell stands to be the primary beneficiary. The 2021 sixth-round pick appeared in 11 games (one start) last season, accruing 75 carries for 281 yards and two touchdowns. Rookie wideout Ricky Pearsall, a speedy slot receiver, could also steal a few routes from McCaffrey.
That's fine. The Niners need to focus on keeping the core together (cough, cough, Brandon Aiyuk) and keeping everyone healthy. McCaffrey can ramp up in the playoffs, when the pedal hits the metal.