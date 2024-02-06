Kyle Shanahan puts an end to turfgate before it starts
After disastrous field conditions in Super Bowl LVII, the San Francisco 49ers expressed concerns about their practice field ahead of Super Bowl LVIII.
By Kinnu Singh
The San Francisco 49ers arrived in Las Vegas on Sunday for their upcoming Super Bowl LVIII matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. Shortly after, reports surfaced about the team's concerns with their designated practice field at UNLV.
San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan dismissed those concerns on Monday.
Kyle Shanahan dismisses concerns about the 49ers' Super Bowl practice field
"Not worried about it at all — it is what it is," Shanahan said during Super Bowl Opening Night. "We here, we won't change anything."
Shanahan also noted that the conditions are improving every day. "Hopefully it will get better and better," he added.
The league covered UNLV's artificial turf field with natural grass ahead of the team's arrival, but the 49ers claimed the field was unfavorably soft. Reports indicated that San Francisco was considering bringing in a firmer sod for the field, practicing at the Las Vegas Raiders' facilities alongside the Chiefs, or even flying back to San Francisco to practice.
The league said that the issue was simply about preference and posed no safety risk, while NFL commissioner Roger Goodell called the field "playable" and said the surface reportedly met all NFL and independent standards.
"That work is being done every single day," Goodell said. "We had 23 experts out there. We had the union out there. All of them think that's a very playable surface. It's softer than what they have practiced on, but that happens. It's well within all of our testing standards. It's something that we think all our experts, as well as neutral field inspectors, have all said unanimously that it's a playable field."
The 49ers are expected to hold their first practice of the week on Wednesday. Perhaps more significant than the condition of the field is the condition of star tight end George Kittle, who sat out last week's practice with a toe injury.