Kyle Shanahan’s decision to play starters in preseason finale threatens to backfire
The San Francisco 49ers are pros at dealing with injuries. They had to do it plenty of times in 2023. But that doesn't mean they want to keep losing guys, especially on defense. Especially in the preseason.
Of course, there are things a team can do to avoid injuries. Not playing starters in the final preseason outing is one of them. Head coach Kyle Shanahan decided to take the risk anyways. And the football gods laughed at his hubris.
In the first quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders, the 49ers saw two key defensive linemen go down with injury.
Leonard Floyd, who joined SF as a free agent this offseason, knocked knees with an offensive lineman while rushing the passer. He immediately went down, grabbing his knee in pain.
Floyd eventually hobbled off the field under his own power. He was later spotted on the San Francisco sideline moving around "OK," according to Matt Barrows of The Athletic.
On the same drive, Floyd's backup, Yetur Gross-Matos also went down with a knee injury.
The 49ers declared both players "questionable" to return. Broadcast cameras also caught Gross-Matos on the sideline after being checked in the medical tent.
Kyle Shanahan played with fire playing starters against the Raiders
49ers fans had even greater reason to worry watching Brock Purdy try to make a shoulder-leading tackle after throwing an interception.
He emerged from that contact no worse for wear. Still, considering what could have happened, Shanahan got away with one there.
The question now is whether he got away with one for Floyd and Gross-Matos as well.
There's nothing yet to indicate these are serious injuries. Having said that, Floyd's knee collision could easily have resulted in a bone bruise or worse. That's the kind of thing that can hamper a player for a few weeks.
With Nick Bosa also dealing with injury, the last thing the 49ers need are a couple more hobbled defensive ends going into the season.
Floyd and Gross-Matos have a couple of weeks to get right. San Francisco opens the season on Sept. 9 against the Jets on Monday Night Football.