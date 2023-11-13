Kyler Murray’s return all but seals the fate of Caleb Williams
The Arizona Cardinals no longer hold the No. 1 pick after their Week 10 win over the Atlanta Falcons.
By Scott Rogust
The Arizona Cardinals may have had the worst record in the NFL entering Week 10, but most of their games have been competitive. They weren't woefully bad like the Carolina Panthers or New York Giants. Realistically, the team was waiting for starting quarterback Kyler Murray to return, as he had not been available since suffering a torn ACL late last season. But in Week 10, Murray made his triumphant return and made an immediate difference.
On Sunday, the Cardinals defeated the Atlanta Falcons 25-23 after Matt Prater kicked a game-winning, 23-yard field goal on the final play of the game. Murray showed how much he was missed this season, as he threw for 249 yards while completing 19-of-32 pass attempts and ran for 33 yards and a touchdown on six carries.
With this, the Cardinals are now 2-8 on the season. But they are no longer in possession of the first overall pick. That now belongs to the Chicago Bears, by way of last year's trade with the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers are 1-8 on the season and the only team with one win this season. That means the Bears are, for now, in position for the No. 1 pick, which could be used for USC quarterback Caleb Williams.
Bears now on track to hold No. 1 pick after Kyler Murray leads Cardinals to win vs. Falcons
The Bears received the Panthers' first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft in their trade last year. The Panthers acquired the No. 1 overall pick so they could get the quarterback of their choosing, which ended up being Alabama's Bryce Young. The Bears, meanwhile, received multiple high draft picks in 2023 and 2024 and wide receiver D.J. Moore in the deal.
Now, the Bears are in a position to take a quarterback like Williams or North Carolina's Drake Maye if they so choose. They punted on the opportunity last year to get another look at Justin Fields. This season, they didn't get much of a firm sample size, as he missed multiple games due to a dislocated right thumb. With the team sitting near the bottom of the league for the past three seasons, there may be a sense of urgency for the team to draft the surefire prospect.
As for the Panthers, they have been easily one of the worst teams in football. Young hasn't really stepped into the undisputed face of the franchise like the team expected. Not only that, but they watch as the quarterback they passed on, C.J. Stroud, plays like a legitimate NFL MVP candidate for the Houston Texans.
We must stress that there's still so much time left this season, and the draft order is undoubtedly going to change, especially near the top. Who knows, the Panthers could win some games in the final eight weeks of the season, setting up for a team like the New York Giants or New England Patriots to nab the first overall pick.
As of Week 10, though, it looks like the Bears will have the advantage in the race for the No. 1 selection as long as the Panthers continue losing.