Kylie Kelce reveals first meeting with Travis, behind-the-scenes look at New Heights
By Lior Lampert
Jason and Travis Kelce are two of the best and most accomplished NFL players ever at their respective positions. Their on-field efforts have enabled them to become ambassadors of the sport with extensive followings. However, as many know, the siblings are now viral sensations for their brotherly connection on the New Heights podcast series.
Despite the familial ties, Jason and Travis are polar opposite people, making their interactions even more entertaining. Moreover, the former's wife, Kylie, is a hilarious balancing act between the two as a frequent guest on the show. She has become a popular figure herself because of it and is rapidly gaining fans.
Kylie recently appeared on FanSided's Stacking the Box, where she spoke with co-host Sterling Holmes. They discussed several things, including her relationship with Travis and how the family's dynamic differs off-screen (if at all).
Kylie Kelce gives us behind-the-scenes access to Jason, Travis Kelce and New Heights podcast
Despite being with Jason for "some time," Kylie didn't meet Travis for the first time at the 2016 Pro Bowl in Hawaii. The Kelce brothers were playing out an NFL campaign that didn't align well at any point, which made it difficult to introduce them sooner. But she declared there was an instant rapport when they did, which surprised many, considering the electrifying tight end has a "bad boy" image. Nonetheless, Jason made sure to hype his younger bro up for "months, and months and months" to his future wife.
Kylie told Holmes that Jason would routinely mention how "amazing," "kind," "generous" and "loving" of a person Travis is.
"And he lived up to it," she added. "He [Travis] is hilarious, the best uncle and an outstanding brother-in-law."
Not only did Kylie finally acquaint herself with Travis, she got to spend time with the entire family -- all at once. While she may not have envisioned getting a "full dive into the Kelce pool" how/when she did, it was a memorable yet chaotic experience.
Contrary to popular belief, what you see from the Kelce clan is what you get. There is no gimmick -- everything they do is genuine and authentic. Kylie said New Heights is "basically a glimpse into our holiday dinner tables." Talk about a fun group to celebrate with!
Albeit a brief exchange between Holmes and Kylie, their conversation highlights why the Kelce family has become so beloved.
Jason enters the next stage of his career after officially retiring from football this offseason. The longtime Philadelphia Eagle will join ESPN's Monday Night Countdown as he continues immersing himself in the broadcasting/media space. So, we should continue seeing more of them moving forward.