Kyrie Irving suffers injury after collision with Mavs teammate
In the second quarter against the Trailblazers, Kyrie Irving left the game with a right foot injury and didn't return.
During Dallas' matchup against the Portland Trailblazers, Kyrie Irving suffered an injury after colliding with Dwight Powell in the second quarter. The right knee injury occurred after finishing a layup with Powell trying to get a potential rebound, who then landed on his right foot.
The Mavericks are rolling to start the season as they are 13-8 and currently is the third seed in the Western conference. Dallas will most likely be looking for Dante Exum to fill Irving's role while he is gone. Since coming back from overseas, Exum has played extremely well but it is bit much to ask for him to completely replace the All-NBA production.
When will Kyrie Irving return from injury?
Jason Kidd didn't have a lot to say when it came to when the team could expect the All-NBA point guard to return. Marc Stein reported that Irving will get an MRI in the coming days. Dallas will most likely need a best-case scenario for Irving if they want to go 500 over the next two weeks. In addition to playing against some bad teams like the Memphis Grizzlies, Trailblazers, and San Antonio Spurs, the Mavericks will be facing some of the best teams in the league.
This includes the Los Angeles Lakers, LA Clippers, Denver Nuggets, Houston Rockets, and Minnesota Timberwolves. While Luka Doncic can probably lead the team to one or two victories over the tougher squads, the Mavericks will have to try hard to avoid dropping in the standings. Since the season just started, it should be expected that the Mavericks will fall a lot in the standings if they cannot pull off the impossible against these tough teams.
The Mavericks are only 2 games back of the last play-in spot. Dallas will most likely be able to stay within the race of a top-six seed in the Western Conference because they will most likely be able to win the easier games of their schedule. Of course, this is a best-case scenario for the Mavericks. No matter what happens, Dallas's story this season will feature this injury subplot.