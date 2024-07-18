How to watch LA Galaxy vs. Portland Timbers in MLS: With and without cable
The Los Angeles Galaxy are top of the Western Conference but their form has been mixed recently with three wins and two defeats in their last five MLS games. They beat the Colorado Rapids 3-2 this week, with Riqui Puig scoring the winner. The midfielder has now scored seven goals with five assists in 21 MLS games this season.
The Galaxy may not have the stars of the past that have included David Beckham, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Landon Donovan. However, Puig is the star for Greg Vanney's current side.
The Portland Timbers are the Galaxy's opposition this weekend. They are seventh in the Western Conference, so just in the automatic playoff places. The Timbers defeated third-placed Real Salt Lake 3-0 in their last match.
How to watch LA Galaxy vs. Portland Timbers with cable
Cable TV channels
The LA Galaxy vs Portland Timbers match will be on FS1. It will kick off at 10:45 p.m. ET on Saturday, July 20. The game will occur at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, United States.
Subscription details
You can watch FS1 on every major cable network.
How to watch LA Galaxy vs. Portland Timbers without cable
MLS Season Pass
Every MLS game is on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and it is available for $12.99 each month or $79 for the whole season.
Fubo
Fubo has over 200 channels and shows sports, shows, news and films. It is available to new users on a week-free trial and will cost you $79.99/month.
You can watch some MLS games on FOX, FOX Sports 1, FOX Sports 2 and Fox Deportes through Fubo. However, you will need to check that those channels are available in your region and if the MLS match you want is being broadcast by one of those channels.
Sling TV
Another streaming service that you can watch FOX, FS1, FS2 and FOX Deportes' coverage of MLS is Sling TV. You will need to sign up for the Sling Blue plan for $40/month and then add on Sling Blue Sports Extra for another $11/month. Like with Fubo, make sure that your region can get FOX before subscribing and that the specific MLS game you want to watch is on one of these channels.
Free trials and discounts
MLS Season Pass is cheaper for existing Apple TV customers. If you do not have Apple TV then it will cost you $14.99 monthly or $99 for the season.
You can sign up for Fubo on fubo.tv where you can get a free trial for a week but then it will cost you $79.99/month. Sling often offers discounts to new users and you can subscribe on sling.com.
International viewing options
MLS Season Pass on Apple TV is available in most countries around the World. The pricing will be similar to US prices. In the United Kingdom per instance, it will cost you £12.99 each month or £79 for the season, while non-Apple TV members will have to pay £14.99 monthly or £99 for the whole campaign.
Projected starting XI for LA Galaxy
Position
Player
GK
John McCarthy
RB
Mauricio Cuevas
CB
Jalen Neal
CB
Maya Yoshida
LB
Miki Yamane
CDM
Marco Delgado
CDM
Edwin Cerrillo
RM
Gabriel Pec
CAM
Riqui Puig
LM
Diego Fagundez
CF
Joseph Paintsil
Projected starting XI for Portland Timbers
Position
Player
GK
James Pantemis
RB
Juan Mosquera
CB
Miguel Araujo
CB
Dario Zuparic
LB
Claudio Bravo
CDM
Diego Chara
CDM
Eryk Williamson
RM
Santiago Moreno
CAM
Evander
LM
Jonathan Javier Rodriguez Portillo
CF
Felipe Mora