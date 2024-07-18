Fansided

How to watch LA Galaxy vs. Portland Timbers in MLS: With and without cable

Here is everything you need to know to watch LA Galaxy against the Portland Timbers in MLS this weekend.

By Robert Wheeler

Los Angeles FC v Los Angeles Galaxy
Los Angeles FC v Los Angeles Galaxy / Shaun Clark/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit

The Los Angeles Galaxy are top of the Western Conference but their form has been mixed recently with three wins and two defeats in their last five MLS games. They beat the Colorado Rapids 3-2 this week, with Riqui Puig scoring the winner. The midfielder has now scored seven goals with five assists in 21 MLS games this season.

The Galaxy may not have the stars of the past that have included David Beckham, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Landon Donovan. However, Puig is the star for Greg Vanney's current side.

The Portland Timbers are the Galaxy's opposition this weekend. They are seventh in the Western Conference, so just in the automatic playoff places. The Timbers defeated third-placed Real Salt Lake 3-0 in their last match.

How to watch LA Galaxy vs. Portland Timbers with cable

Cable TV channels

The LA Galaxy vs Portland Timbers match will be on FS1. It will kick off at 10:45 p.m. ET on Saturday, July 20. The game will occur at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, United States.

Subscription details

You can watch FS1 on every major cable network.

How to watch LA Galaxy vs. Portland Timbers without cable

MLS Season Pass

Every MLS game is on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and it is available for $12.99 each month or $79 for the whole season.

Fubo

Fubo has over 200 channels and shows sports, shows, news and films. It is available to new users on a week-free trial and will cost you $79.99/month. 

You can watch some MLS games on FOX, FOX Sports 1, FOX Sports 2 and Fox Deportes through Fubo. However, you will need to check that those channels are available in your region and if the MLS match you want is being broadcast by one of those channels.

Sling TV

Another streaming service that you can watch FOX, FS1, FS2 and FOX Deportes' coverage of MLS is Sling TV. You will need to sign up for the Sling Blue plan for $40/month and then add on Sling Blue Sports Extra for another $11/month. Like with Fubo, make sure that your region can get FOX before subscribing and that the specific MLS game you want to watch is on one of these channels.

Free trials and discounts

MLS Season Pass is cheaper for existing Apple TV customers. If you do not have Apple TV then it will cost you $14.99 monthly or $99 for the season.

You can sign up for Fubo on fubo.tv where you can get a free trial for a week but then it will cost you $79.99/month. Sling often offers discounts to new users and you can subscribe on sling.com.

International viewing options

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV is available in most countries around the World. The pricing will be similar to US prices. In the United Kingdom per instance, it will cost you £12.99 each month or £79 for the season, while non-Apple TV members will have to pay £14.99 monthly or £99 for the whole campaign.

Projected starting XI for LA Galaxy

Position

Player

GK

John McCarthy

RB

Mauricio Cuevas

CB

Jalen Neal

CB

Maya Yoshida

LB

Miki Yamane

CDM

Marco Delgado

CDM

Edwin Cerrillo

RM

Gabriel Pec

CAM

Riqui Puig

LM

Diego Fagundez

CF

Joseph Paintsil

Projected starting XI for Portland Timbers

Position

Player

GK

James Pantemis

RB

Juan Mosquera

CB

Miguel Araujo

CB

Dario Zuparic

LB

Claudio Bravo

CDM

Diego Chara

CDM

Eryk Williamson

RM

Santiago Moreno

CAM

Evander

LM

Jonathan Javier Rodriguez Portillo

CF

Felipe Mora

feed

Home/MLS