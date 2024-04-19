A new era in Los Angeles: What's next for the LA Sparks?
With Cameron Brink, Rickea Jackson, Zia Cooke and a slew of experienced veterans, the Sparks are building for a new era.
By Nick Andre
The history of the Los Angeles Sparks includes Lisa Leslie, Mwadi Mabika, Delisha Milton, Candace Parker, Nneka Ogwumike, Chelsea Gray, and so many others — some of the greatest players in WNBA history. Since Parker departed from the franchise in 2021, the team has struggled to regroup as playoff contenders, missing the postseason for three consecutive years. Luckily, the Sparks hit a home run in the offseason with key acquisitions and lottery Draft picks.
The beginning of the offseason was bitter sadness as we witnessed the end of an era. After playing 12 seasons with the organization, Nneka Ogwumike said goodbye to Los Angeles and signed with the Seattle Storm as a free agent. Ogwumike gave everything she had to the purple and gold, becoming a league MVP, multiple-time All-Star, and WNBA Champion in LA. Sparks fans would have loved to see Ogwumike play her entire career in Los Angeles. However, she had to place herself in the best situation to help her win another championship.
All endings result in new beginnings. In the 2024 WNBA Draft, the team hit the nail on two potential franchise players — drafted Cameron Brink as the No. 2 pick and Rickea Jackson at No. 4. Both Brink and Jackson blossomed into stars at the college level and they’re projected to carry the same impact into their rookie seasons.
Brink was arguably the best center in college basketball. She's 6-foot-4 and her versatility adds electricity to basketball games. She can score inside and out, and defend, while also putting the ball on the floor and making plays. Brink learned a lot playing under hall-of-fame head coach Tara Vanderveer at Stanford. She won a national title as a freshman and won Defensive Player of the Year as a senior.
The Sky had a chance to draft an elite wing who could become the new franchise player with their third pick. However, they chose Kamilla Cardoso which granted the Sparks an opportunity to bring Jackson to Los Angeles. Jackson is a game-changer on the offensive end. She’s a master at efficiency in all areas of the floor and isn’t afraid of pressure situations. Jackson became a fan favorite at Tennessee and blossomed into one of the best players in the SEC. She delivered highlight plays time and time again that continued to ignite her and the rest of her team.
It’s no doubt that the rookies are going to shine for the Los Angeles Sparks. The journey will not be easy but they’ll figure out ways to overcome adversity and learn from their experiences. The Sparks’ youth continues after Cameron Brink and Rickea Jackson with another young talent who is expected to take her game to the next level — second-year guard, Zia Cooke.
As a product of Dawn Staley, Cooke had great moments not only as a scorer but as a defender as well. She has a no-quit mentality and always looks to improve in different aspects of her game. Cooke averaged 4.8 points per game while scoring in double-digits seven times as a rookie. She may have not had consistent playing time under head coach Curt Miller. However, Cooke always made an impact whenever she stepped out on the floor.
The Sparks’ roster has balance all around. While I highlighted the young prospects, every great team needs veteran talents along the journey. That’s where players like Dearica Hamby, Lexie Brown, Azura Stevens, Monique Billings, and Aari McDonald come into play. Brown, Hamby, and Stevens have all won a WNBA championship in the past three years. They understand the journey it takes to be great and their experience will have a huge impact this season.
Brown was a player who the Sparks missed dearly last year. She dealt with health problems which kept her sidelined through most of the season. The Sparks could’ve been playoff-bound if Brown was healthy last season. She’s a sniper on the perimeter and provides shooting in certain stretches of the game. The road to recovery was a long one for Lexie Brown. She went from not knowing if she would play again to being a standout talent at Athletes Unlimited a few months ago.
Dearica Hamby and Azura Stevens are the key veterans in the front court. Both players have a high IQ for the game of basketball. They can be versatile on defense, space the floor on offense, make the right reads, and set others up for success. Stevens and Hamby both played huge roles last season for Los Angeles as they both had moments where they became unsung heroes for the team. It’s important for coach Miller to continue to trust his veteran players. Hamby and Stevens can make a huge impact heading into their second season with the Sparks.
What are the expectations for the Los Angeles Sparks this season? Making the postseason is possible for this team. No, they are not ready to compete with some of the top contenders in the WNBA. However, sneaking into the eighth seed is not impossible.
The Sparks have a perfect balance of youth and experience to help bring an identity to the team. Cameron Brink and Rickea Jackson will both provide spectacular rookie seasons. They also have a great supporting cast who is seasoned and will guide them along the journey.