Is Ladd McConkey playing today? Latest Georgia vs. Ball State injury update
Here is the very latest on if Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey will play today vs. Ball State.
By John Buhler
The Georgia Bulldogs are not going to have their star wide receiver Ladd McConkey available to play vs. the Ball State Cardinals in Week 2.
After missing last week's season opener vs. the UT-Martin Skyhawks, it appears that Georgia star wide receiver Ladd McConkey will not be healthy enough to suit up for Bulldogs vs. the Ball State Cardinals on Saturday.
McConkey has been dealing with a lingering back issue. It kept him out of practice earlier in the week. While he is chomping at the bit to get back out there and play with his teammates, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said they were not going to clear him until they were certain he was good. The Dawgs are a massive favorite over the Ball State Cardinals, so they may not need him to win anyway.
Anthony Dasher of Rivals saw McConkey in shorts during warmups, signifying that he is certainly out.
McConkey could be making his 2023 college football season debut next week vs. South Carolina.
Ladd McConkey injury update: Will Georgia WR play vs. Ball State?
The last thing the Dawgs want to do is rush McConkey out there prematurely in a non-conference game Georgia should win going away. Ball State is an excellent MAC team, but the Cardinals are not anywhere close to being on the two-time reigning College Football Playoff national champions' level. Smart and his staff wisely decided to wait another week before SEC play begins vs. South Carolina.
I think getting McConkey back for at least the Auburn game is paramount. Seeing him play vs. Ball State would have been swell. So would seeing him make his season debut vs. South Carolina next week. Keep in mind in Week 4 that the Dawgs have another very winnable game over UAB out of the Group of Five. Again, it is all about McConkey being as close to full strength for the Auburn game.
Ultimately, I doubt Smart and his coaching staff will let McConkey play unless he is 100 percent ready to go. For Georgia to pull off the unprecedented three-peat they are going to need McConkey making plays all over the middle of the field from Carson Beck passes. McConkey is a game-changer as a possession receiver, not so quietly becoming one of the best receivers in Georgia program history.
The only downside to McConkey not playing today is he won't be building up his rapport with Beck.