LAFC vs. Seattle Sounders live stream, schedule, preview: Watch MLS online
LAFC take on the Seattle Sounders in MLS this weekend. Here's everything you need to know to watch.
Hugo Lloris joining Los Angeles FC from Tottenham Hotspur was one of the biggest MLS signings during the off season. Fans can watch him in action this weekend as LAFC take on the Seattle Sounders.
Lloris has not had much competitive game time recently with his last Premier League game for Spurs coming way back in April of last year. He has played in freindly games for LAFC this pre-season and at 37 is one of the most experienced players in MLS.
The Frenchman's CV includes winning the World Cup and playing in the Champions League final for Tottenham against Liverpool. Unfortunatley, he did not win anything with Spurs but will be hoping to with LAFC.
LAFC needed a star name with Gareth Bale and Giorgio Chiellini no longer playing for the club. However, Chiellini is still with the Black and Gold working as a development coach.
Steve Cherundolo's side won MLS Cup in 2022 and got to the final last year where they lost to the Columbus Crew. They will be expected to again challenge for the trophy this year.
LAFC also won the Supporters Shield in 2022 but in 2023 they finished third in the Western Conference behind St. Lous City SC and this weekend's opposition the Seattle Sounders.
How to watch LAFC vs. Seattle Sounders in MLS
The Sounders lost to LAFC in the Conference semi-finals to LAFC last year -- where Denis Bouanga got the winning goal. Bounga won MLS Golden Boot last season with 20 goals in 31 games. He has also scored in LAFC's last two friendly games, so Seattle need to find a way of stopping him.
- Date: Saturday, Feb. 24
- Start Time: 04:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Stadium: BMO Stadium
- TV info: FOX
- Live Stream: MLS Season Pass
Supporters can watch this MLS match on FOX with a live stream on the MLS Season Pass.