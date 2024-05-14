Lakers reportedly have 3 leading candidates to replace Darvin Ham
The L.A. Lakers are looking to fill their head coach vacancy and have landed on three leading finalists. According to Shams Charania and Jovan Buha of The Athletic, J.J. Redick, James Borrego, and Sam Cassell "have emerged" as the Lakers' three leading targets for their head coach position.
Charania and Buha also reported that the Lakers intend this to be "more of a hire about [Anthony Davis} than [aging star] LeBron" and that the squad is also "seeking a coach who will command the locker room and hold players accountable, as well as tirelessly gameplan and provide a level of structure and organization".
The Lakers have been seemingly getting advice on the hiring coach from coaching legend Mike Krzyzewski, who won five national titles as head coach from the Duke Blue Devils from 1980 to 2022. Of course, it's logical to think that Redick has been talked up for the job by his former college coach.
While the Lakers interview a lot of other candidates, Redick continues to get the most buzz. Is he the frontrunner at this point?
Is J.J. Redick the answer to the Lakers head coach vacancy?
While Redick has a great basketball mind, it's hard to see a world where the former Duke student-athlete doesn't at least have some growing pains as head coach of the Lakers. The ESPN commentator has never been an assistant or head coach in the NBA. While Redick could end up being the new head coach of the Lakers, hiring another possible finalist could be a way better option.
Even though Sam Cassell has no head coaching experience, the former NBA veteran has been an assistant for the last decade and a half. His player development skills could end up being quite crucial for a squad that needs a ball-handler quickly. This alone could make him a better option than Redick. The coach has worked with Tyrese Maxey in the past and could help find the short-term solution to the Lakers' lack of a ball-handler since Rajon Rondo's 2020 championship play.