Lakers already have a JJ Redick replacement plan in placement
When the Los Angeles Lakers hired J.J. Redick earlier this summer, the idea was to hire a head coach to stir this franchise in the right direction.
He replaced Darvin Ham despite not having any NBA coaching experience. So the Lakers put together a staff with some veteran coaching experience.
According to Lakers reporter Anthony F. Irwin, the Los Angeles Lakers have filled Redick's staff with some established names in the NBA coaching world, including Nate McMillan, Scott Brooks, Bob Beyer, Greg St. Jean, Lindsey Harding and Beau Levesque. Michael Wexler is the video coordinator.
Anyone on J.J. Redick's coaching staff could replace him
Redick will enter his first head coaching job with an NBA team when the season starts this fall. However, he will be taking on one of the more challenging jobs in basketball, being the head coach of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and the Los Angeles Lakers.
Considering the Lakers' track history with their coaches over the years, it may be safe to assume that they may have hired their contingency plan if Redick isn't up to snuff.
Redick's coaching staff features some of the best coaches who currently don't have jobs.
Scott Brooks, the former head coach of the Oklahoma City Thunder during the Durant and Westbrook era, has led a team to the NBA Finals. He also spent time as the head coach for the John Wall-lead Wizards in DC from 2021-24.
Nate McMillan last spent as the head coach of the Atlanta Hawks (2016-20) and before that coached the Indiana Pacers (2005-2012). He had years as an assistant coach with the Seattle SuperSonics before he was moved to be a head coach from 2000-2005.
Bob Beyer is a 17-year coaching veteran who last worked as an assistant with the Charlotte Hornets and the New Orleans Pelicans.
Greg St. Jean. returns to the Lakers as a player development coach after spending time with the Dallas Mavericks and the Phoenix Suns.
Lindsey Harding was a top assistant to the Sacramento Kings and the head coach of their G-League team, the Stockton Kings, which won a championship in 2023.
Beau Levesque was a player development coordinator for the Clippers for the last four seasons (2020-24).
Redick would be the eighth head coach for the Los Angeles Lakers since Phil Jackson. It's safe to say the shoes to fill in Los Angeles are big and the previous coaches struggled to fill them.