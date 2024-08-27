Lakers already scheming for how to acquire Luka Doncic
Every offseason, NBA fans have to listen to rumors about how the Los Angeles Lakers will get the top free agents or make the big trades needed to win their next NBA championship. It doesn't matter how unlikely or how improbable, the allure of the Lakers is too strong to be ignored.
The Lakers are hoping to return to contention with LeBron James, Anthony Davis and rookie head coach JJ Redick. But they are also preparing for life without James, who is going to retire within the next few years. Some players can take the mantle of the next face of the Lakers, per Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer, but the team feels confident in their ability to convince Dallas Mavericks point guard Luka Doncic to be the franchise’s future.
"I've reported on this podcast and on The Ringer how they have their sights set for Luka [Dončić] in the future. We'll see if that works out. Dallas just made a Finals, Dallas is looking better than ever with their supporting cast. That may not work out, but the Lakers by not trading their future picks clearly are still thinking long-term at this point. They're not going all in like you might expect many teams to do with James."
Doncic is easily one of the top players in the league just in his first six seasons. He won the NBA Rookie of the Year in 2019, was named a first-team All-NBA selection and is the reigning scoring champion by averaging 33.9 points per game. Doncic is easily one of the most explosive and efficient scorers in the leagues and continues to find ways to make himself and his team better.
In terms of being the future of the NBA, Doncic is more than capable of assuming the mantle. He could add much more to his legacy if he were to join the Lakers with more exposure, being given the celebrity treatment and given a bigger stage to international players.