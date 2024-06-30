Lakers should avoid the temptation to bring Kyle Kuzma back to LA
Kyle Kuzma forged a special connection with Lakers fans during his first tour of duty in LA. That makes the idea of the franchise trading for him this summer a romantic notion for the team's fan base.
Unfortunately for the Lakers front office, this isn't a summer for romance. It needs to be all business as the franchise tries to load up for one more championship run with LeBron James on the roster. That's why Los Angeles needs to focus their trade attention elsewhere.
It's not that Kuzma wouldn't help the team. He's a versatile forward who can create his own shot with reasonable efficiency. More importantly, he can also space the floor with his ability to shoot the ball from the perimeter. It's easy to see how Kuzma would get a ton of open looks playing alongside James with Los Angeles' top unit.
The challenge is that Kuzma doesn't have an elite offensive skill. That, combined with his defensive deficiencies make him a questionable playoff starter for a team with title aspirations. Kuzma is more a floor raiser than ceiling raiser at this stage of his career.
Lakers have an interesting alternative to a Kyle Kuzma trade
That's why the Lakers should have their sights set on a player who can elevate their postseason starting five.
The Athletic reports that, in addition to Kuzma, the Lakers are also interested in Portland forward Jerami Grant. He's a much better target for LA to chase this summer.
The 30-year-old has improved his permiter game during his time in the Pacific Northwest. He's shot over 40 percent from behind the arc in his last two seasons for the Trailblazers. That's an elite percentage for a player with his size and could open the floor up for both James and Anthony Davis if he were to find his way to the Lakers in the coming weeks.
Grant might not be an elite defender but he's got enough versatility to play in switch or drop coverages depending on what Los Angeles wants to do. He won't be hunted on the defensive end in the postseason. That's an important advantage he enjoys over Kuzma.
Some fans might be concerned about Grant's age or contract but the Lakers are not in a position to be concerned with either factor. They are in win now mode and need to flex their financial might to give James what he needs to finish his career in style. Trading for Kuzma might be a more popular move with Lakers fans but Grant is the right target for the franchise this summer.