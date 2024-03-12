Ykies: Lakers confirm Kobe Bryant statue has 4 typos
Last month, the Los Angeles Lakers unveiled a new statue of Kobe Bryant featuring stats from his 81-point performance. However, some have looked closely and found typos.
By Curt Bishop
Last month, the Los Angeles Lakers unveiled their new statue of Kobe Bryant outside of Crypto.com Arena featuring stats from his historic 81-point performance in 2006.
The statue also features inspirational quotes from the Lakers legend such as "Leave the game better than you found it. And when it comes time for you to leave, leave a legend."
However, those who have looked at the statue closely have noticed a few errors.
There are in fact four typos on the statue. These were brought to light by Andre Voigt, a German basketball journalist. On Twitter, he posted a few photos showing the statues' errors.
Lakers confirm Kobe statue contains four typos
In one picture, two typos are included. Former Toronto Raptors guard Jose Calderon has his last name spelled incorrectly as "Calderson."
Aaron Williams did not play in the game due to a coach's decision, but the world decision is spelled "decicion." There are two places on the statue in which decision is spelled as such. Finally, former Lakers guard Von Wafer's first name is spelled "Vom."
"We have been aware of this for a few weeks and are already working to get it corrected soon," a team spokesperson told The Athletic.
Kobe's statue was designed by Omri Amrany and Julie Rotblatt-Amanry, a couple in Illinois, who have designed all statues outside of Crypto.com Arena. The couple have not commented on the errors in the statue.
These mistakes obviously don't take anything away from the statue or Bryant's career accomplishments, but it certainly isn't a good look when there are four typos present.
The Lakers will obviously look to have these errors corrected soon, but the mistakes are quite obvious if the statue is examined closely. Now, these errors have gone viral on social media, creating an awkward situation for the Amrany family.