Lakers have a problem: Domantas Sabonis still owns Anthony Davis
Domantas Sabonis continues to get the best of Anthony Davis, and Wednesday night was no different.
By Lior Lampert
Domantas Sabonis has been one of the most consistent players in the NBA throughout his career, as highlighted by his 44th consecutive double-double against the Los Angeles Lakers, which wasn’t the only streak he extended on Wednesday night.
By helping the Sacramento Kings defeat the Lakers in a thrilling contest, Sabonis improved his head-to-head record against All-Star big man Anthony Davis to 9-0. They have played for multiple teams throughout their careers, meeting at every stop along the way, with Domas owning the matchup.
Domantas Sabonis owns Anthony Davis
In their nine meetings, Sabonis has averaged 12.9 points while shooting a wildly efficient 61 percent from the floor, adding 9.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and a steal per game, according to StatMuse.
Sabonis improved on those numbers last night by putting up a monster triple-double against Davis and the Lakers in Sacaramento’s 130-120 victory, recording 16 points (7-of-13 from the field), 20 rebounds, and 12 assists.
However, that’s not to say Davis hasn’t gone down without a fight in the nine times the two have faced off. AD is averaging 23.2 points, making 47 percent of his field goals, with 10.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 2.1 blocks, and a steal per game in the head-to-head battle against Sabonis.
Personal history aside, Sabonis and the Kings defeating Davis and the Lakers on Wednesday at this juncture in the season was a massive win, considering how bunched up the lower half of the Western Conference playoff picture is.
The Kings improve to 35-26 and remain in seventh place in the West, while the Lakers fall to 34-30 and drop below the Golden State Warriors for 10th place in the standings.
Sacramento trails the Phoenix Suns (36-26) by half of a game for the sixth and final guaranteed playoff spot in the conference, and Los Angeles is now three games back of the Suns following the loss to the Kings.