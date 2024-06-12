Lakers have no apparent plan B after losing out on Dan Hurley
The Los Angeles Lakers are nowhere close to hiring a new head coach and the franchise is heading towards a new start after losing out on their number one target.
According to Jovan Buha of the Athletic, the Lakers do not have a "clear plan B" for their head coaching vacancy after they were unsuccessful luring Dan Hurley to LA.
"In having conversations with people in and outside of the organization today it has been a mixed bag in terms of what is the Plan B," Buha said.
This comes as the Lakers have been throwing everyone for a loop. It looked like they were going to hire J.J. Redick for weeks. Instead, they surprised the entire league by going after Hurley.
Hurley decided that he wants to return to UConn with the offered deals being somewhat similar regarding pay.
Additionally, it's unclear if Hurley had any intentions of moving to the West Coast to coach for a franchise that does not seem to have competent management at the top.
Rob Pelinka, GM of the Lakers, has made poor decisions as of late including the hiring of Darvin Ham, who was not a great head coach for a veteran squad.
As the Lakers restart their head coach search, it's worth wondering if the franchise will ever find the right head coach for the roster this offseason.
Will the Lakers find the right coach?
Honestly, this entire situation seems to smell of dysfunction. The Lakers clearly need a veteran coach who can help the franchise win ball games now, however, the team doesn't have a clear direction.
Despite not being a perfect fit at this point, Kenny Atkinson would be the best fit since the current Warriors assistant coach has head coaching experience.
Another candidate who would be a good fit is Jay Wright. Wright coached for many years at the college level and won two titles for Villanova in the 2010s.
Whoever the Lakers end up selecting as their next head coach, the entire situation seems to suggest they do not have the right management in place.