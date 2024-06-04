Lakers head coaching search reaching the most obvious, riskiest conclusion
The Los Angeles Lakers have a clear front-runner for their head coaching search, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.
J.J. Redick, come on down!
Charania reported on Tuesday that "indications are strong that Redick is their leading choice at this stage" though "no final decision has been made yet."
Redick has moved in front of Pelicans associate head coach James Borrego, who is the other main candidate for the job, Charania reports. The word "infatuated" was used by Shams' sources to describe the Lakers feelings towards Redick.
So yeah, nothing is final but it sounds pretty inevitable.
J.J. Redick has big-time backers but the Lakers are taking a giant risk
It helps that Redick apparently comes with the recommendation of his former coach at Duke: Mike Krzyzewski, who has taken on the role of an "unofficial resource" for the Lakers.
Redick has impressive references but he doesn't have much of a résumé. He has never coached at a high level, not in the pros or college. He retired in 2021 and moved full-time into media, a space he'd already become familiar with as a podcaster and broadcast analyst.
That's the inherent risk of hiring Redick. He's never had to keep a handle on a locker room or the egos in it. He's never had to draw up a game plan or prove he's capable of in-game management.
The Lakers are banking on potential. And Redick surely has that. He played 15 years in the NBA. He's been around the block with the Magic, Bucks, Clippers, 76ers, Pelicans and Mavericks. He's seen all sorts of coaches in action.
Most importantly, LeBron James respects his basketball acumen. The two started a podcast together in March dedicated to talking about the X's and O's of the game.
Keeping James happy is one of the key components of the Lakers' coaching search. He's expected to stick around Los Angeles but the possibility of him leaving is hanging over this offseason. The Lakers won't make a hire that doesn't have his stamp of approval.