Lakers, LeGM hire JJ Redick as next head coach: Best memes and tweets
By Scott Rogust
The Los Angeles Lakers gave up on Darvin Ham after two seasons with the team, despite leading them to the Western Conference Finals in 2023. With Ham losing the locker room, the Lakers decided to fire him and begin a search for a new head coach.
UConn head coach Dan Hurley emerged as a shocking candidate to be the new sideline boss for the Lakers. However, Hurley opted to stay at UConn and pass on a chance to coach in the NBA. That left the Lakers back at square one. However, there was one name linked to the Lakers head coaching job throughout the end of their season, one without any head coaching experience. Now, they will get the chance with the prestigious Lakers organization.
According to ESPN senior NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Lakers have agreed to terms with JJ Redick on a four-year contract to become the team's next head coach.
NBA Twitter reacts to Lakers hiring JJ Redick as new head coach
This move was essentially expected to happen, but it still may come as a shock to many, considering Redick doesn't have coaching experience. With that, some fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts and memes about the hire.
The hiring of Redick comes a day after Yahoo Sports' Vincent Goodwill reported that he was considered a candidate for the Detroit Pistons' head coaching job, which recently opened up after the firing of Monty Williams. Even with this update, Redick and the Lakers had a mutual interest, and the two reached an agreement on a deal.
Redick, a star at Duke University, played 15 seasons in the NBA with the Orlando Magic, Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers, New Orleans Pelicans, and Dallas Mavericks. From there, Redick made the transition to media, hosting a podcast and eventually landing on ESPN's No. 1 NBA broadcast team alongside Mike Breen and Doris Burke. Not to mention, Redick recently launched a podcast with LeBron James called "Mind the Game," where they discuss the Xs and Os of basketball.
The main concern for Lakers fans will be for Redick's lack of experience as a head coach. Wojnarowski reports that Lakers vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka was sold on Redick's "ability to connect with players" and his "basketball IQ." Pelinka believes that Redick can shorten the learning curve by "surrounding him with an elite coaching staff."
The Lakers are taking a chance on Redick, but believe he has the knowledge to succeed in the role. But considering the expectation for success, Redick will be under the microscope throughout his first year, especially if James is staying on. Let's not forget, for the Lakers, it's NBA Championship or bust.
But for Lakers fans still wary, let's not forget that Steve Kerr and Larry Bird succeeded as head coaches despite no prior experiences. Maybe Redick will be the next great first-time head coach.