4 huge trades Lakers could make to shake up the roster
The Lakers are not where they want to be and need to upgrade their offense. Here are four potential trades that could pursue to improve their team.
The Los Angeles Lakers are currently 16-15 after suffering a 126-115 loss to the Boston Celtics on Christmas. They are a team that supposedly made some of the best offseason moves and were coming off a Western Conference Finals run, so this is not where they expected to be.
The Lakers' primary struggles have been on the offensive side of the ball. They are 28th in 3-pointers made and attempted, 22nd in 3-point percentage, 25th in free throw percentage despite being seventh in free throws attempted and are also 23rd in offensive rating. The only positive thing they have offensively is being able to score at the rim which is a factor in them to ranking fifth in field goal percentage.
With one of the best defenses in the league, upgrading the offense should be a top priority for the Lakers when the trade deadline comes around. Here are four trades they could make to shake things up
4. Gabe Vincent and Christian Wood for Kelly Olynyk
Both Gabe Vincent and Christian Wood were supposed to be huge signings. Vincent was a 3-and-D guard, coming off a championship run with the Miami Heat, and Wood was going to provide instant offense off the bench and be a stretch big.
Neither of those things have happened as Vincent has played in five games this season. He played the first four games, then missed 23 games with a knee injury, played again on December 20, and will miss even more time undergoing knee surgery. As for Christian Wood, his playing time is going down and has not played well in the time that he's had.
The Lakers should move on and with the Utah Jazz making the whole team available, Kelly Olynyk would be a perfect fit in Los Angeles. His contract of $12 million would be matched by Vincent making $10 million a year and Wood making $2 million a year. Neither Wood or Vincent will hold much appeal for the Jazz, so they'd likely need to include a protected first-round pick to make it work.
In this trade, the L.A. would be giving up a point guard who has been barely able to play and a stretch big who just hasn't panned out for a stretch big who can be much better at what Christian Wood does.
Olynyk is shooting 54.9 percent from the field, 41.8 percent from the 3-point line, and 88.9 percent from the free-throw line. On top of that, he is a solid rebounder and a good passer for his size. This checks off every box the Lakers need.
Olynyk is a shooter, playmaker, and 6-foot-11. He could add the versatility that they were supposed to have with Christian Wood. Olynyk has been playing 21.9 minutes per game, so his role wouldn't change at all with the Lakers and can improve this team.