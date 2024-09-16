Lakers latest attempt to solidify frontcourt still comes with plenty of questions
The Los Angeles Lakers have agreed to a deal with 7-foot-1 center Christian Koloko, who last played for the Toronto Raptors during the 2022-23 season. After missing out on potential high-profile signings such as Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, and Paul George, the Lakers opted to extend LeBron James' contract and draft Dalton Knecht and Bronny James Jr., essentially committing to a familiar roster.
Despite already having backup big men in Jaxson Hayes and Christian Wood, Koloko’s addition raises several questions.
Koloko, who averaged 3.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks in 13.8 minutes per game over 58 appearances as a rookie with the Raptors, brings intriguing upside. His impressive wingspan and shot-blocking ability could bolster the Lakers' rim protection, which ranked 10th in the league last season. Koloko’s defensive presence and length make him a valuable addition, even with limited opportunities during his rookie year. But how does he stand out compared to other available free agents?
Is there a spot for Christian Koloko on the Lakers depth chart?
The Lakers could have pursued more experienced players like JaVale McGee, who previously played for the team, or Bismack Biyombo, who excels in rebounding. However, both are over 32 years old, and the Lakers seem to be prioritizing youth as they lead the league in average age at 29.9. Injury concerns, such as Christian Wood’s limited availability last season (playing just 50 games), may also have factored into the decision to sign Koloko. If given meaningful minutes, Koloko’s per-36 numbers project him averaging 8.2 points and 7.3 rebounds, and he could thrive under the mentorship of Anthony Davis.
Koloko’s signing may also indicate the Lakers’ focus on the future. Pairing him with rookie Dalton Knecht could provide a dynamic duo, especially in pick-and-roll situations, where Koloko is most effective. Knecht, who impressed JJ Redick during Summer League, is already making his mark in the playbook with his 3-point shooting, and the two could form a solid offensive connection.
One key factor in Koloko’s return is his clearance from the NBA’s fitness panel, following a health scare related to blood clots that kept him off the court last season. Now that he’s healthy, Koloko has the opportunity to shine, and he could make an impact on the Lakers sooner than anticipated.