Lakers ready to put possibility of LeBron James departure to bed with massive multi-year extension
The L.A. Lakers have just hired J.J Redick as the next head coach and the franchise seems intent on keeping his former podcast partner in town. According to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, "L.A. is committed to re-signing James" and will likely offer the three-year, $160 million contract which is the maximum they can offer.
The all-time great has shown no signs of massive decline as James averaged 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 8.3 assists per game on 54 percent shooting from the floor. Even though the star is 39 years old, the oldest veteran in the league is still an All-NBA level star. Yes, the days of him being the best player in the world are probably over. Still, James is a top-15 star in this league.
While the money is great, the former Cavalier choice has been stuck in rumors about the chance to play with his son, Bronny James (despite his and his son's agent's refuting that report). The former USC student-athlete looked like a first-round pick prior to his health scare before last season's college basketball season.
The younger James only averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game on 36 percent shooting from the floor. While the future of younger James seems uncertain, the Lakers seem intent on offering James a giant multi-year extension.
Lakers intent on offering multi massive extension to LeBron James
Assuming that Bronny James is "entrenched" at the Lakers 55th overall second round pick, it's likely that the older James will sign this three year deal with L.A. Yes, the Lakers may not be true title contender any more but the older James will be able to play with his son. For the former Miami Heat veteran, this is something that he has publicly dreamed of for years.
The younger James would have a good chance to overcome his health scare last season and have a long career in the NBA well after his father retires. On the other hand, the older James is in the twilight of his career and will likely be watching the majority of Bronny James' career on the sidelines as a supporter and not a fellow NBA veteran. At least, the Lakers seem intent on having LeBron James play his final basketball days in L.A.