Lakers reinforcements are coming, but not as quickly as fans would like
Having just received clearance from the team's doctors, fans cannot wait for this key Lakers defensive specialist to return to the court.
By Kdelaney
According to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, Jarred Vanderbilt has been cleared to begin a return to play progression by the Lakers team doctors.
Jarred Vanderbilt's return is near for the Lakers
Lakers fans will be pleased with this news. Due to left heel bursitis, Jarred Vanderbilt has not played in a regular season game all year. During Vanderbilt's sole appearance this season, he made two 3-pointers and pulled down seven rebounds in a preseason loss to the Golden State Warriors.
Vanderbilt only played 26 games for the Lakers last season but averaged 7.2 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. Vanderbilt was acquired from the Utah Jazz by the Los Angeles Lakers near the trade deadline last season. Vando played an essential role during Los Angeles' late-season push last year. He helped the Lakers overcome Memphis in Game 4 of the conference quarterfinals with 15 points, six rebounds, and three blocks.
The Lakers could benefit from Vanderbilt's energy, defense, and athleticism. Even though Vanderbilt stands only 6-foot-9 tall, he has a 7-foot-1 wingspan, which enables him to contest shots and disrupt passing lanes. His speed and agility allow him to cover the court effectively. Plus, his presence can help create turnovers and defensive stops. Considering the Lakers' defensive rating is among the bottom 10 in the league, they could use some more grit and defensive intensity.
Here's the thing — the Lakers are banged up. They're fresh off a narrow win over the Trail Blazers at home without LeBron James. By the way, James is still questionable for tonight's game. Anthony Davis is also probable. Yet, despite these injuries, the Lakers are still 5-5. That's with LeBron James and Anthony Davis missing a game each. That's without Jarred Vanderbilt and Gabe Vincent, two of their best defenders. With that said, from these first ten games, we can draw some positives as Lakers fans.
The exact date of Vanderbilt's return is unknown. In most cases, ramping up generally takes a week or two. Though with Vanderbilt's return on the horizon, the Lakers could be on their way to turning things around and getting back on the right track.