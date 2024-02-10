Lakers rumors: 3 more buyout candidates LA can add after Spencer Dinwiddie
The Los Angeles Lakers won't stop searching after the Spencer Dinwiddie signing.
1. Lakers can add 3-and-D wing in Danuel House Jr.
The Philadelphia 76ers sent Danuel House Jr. to the Pistons as a salary dump. He was quickly sent packing, which opens the door for Los Angeles to add a legitimate 3-and-D wing to its rotation. House has been less than spectacular in Philly over the last couple seasons, but let's be frank — the Lakers' wing rotation is a mess. Max Christie has some juice, but so long as Taurean Prince and Cam Reddish are integral pieces, there's room for improvement.
House averaged 4.2 points and 1.7 rebounds on .448/.300/.761 splits in 15.0 minutes prior to the deadline. The Sixers' wing depth waned in recent weeks due to injuries, so House was able to get a few quality stints under his belt. He can defend all over the perimeter — quick enough to chase guards and strong enough to handle forwards.
The "3" part of 3-and-D has been lacking lately, but House is a career 35.9 percent long-range shooter (right around league average) and he worked up a prolific résumé during his prime Houston days. The Lakers can position House for clean looks on the perimeter,. So long as he demands respect on offense, the defense is good enough to at least warrant a look from Darvin Ham.
House can get a little carried away at times — he loves to pump fake into a step-back 3 for no apparent reason — but he has legitimate equity as a straight-line driver. The Lakers wouldn't ask too much from him. His job is to hit open 3s, make the simple reads, and smother his man on defense. The buyout market is generally littered with older players who no longer possess the athleticism necessary to impact winning on a consistent basis. House hasn't lost that step, which is what makes him such an appealing target in a role the entire NBA covets.