4 stars the Lakers can replace LeBron James with if he leaves this offseason
By Curt Bishop
LeBron James has a player option on his contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, which if not exercised will allow him to hit the free agent market this coming offseason.
As such, the Los Angeles Lakers may be forced to negotiate with another star. The team is currently built around James but if he departs, the Lakers will have to replace him.
Fortunately for Los Angeles, there are plenty of solid options. Several stars are hitting the free agent market as well and could be ideal replacements for the 21-year NBA veteran. In this piece, we will examine four potential replacements.
4. Pascal Siakam
Pascal Siakam was just recently acquired by the Indiana Pacers at the trade deadline, but he'll be a key player hitting the free agent market this offseason.
In 54 games between the Pacers and Toronto Raptors, he has averaged 22 points per game. 6.4 rebounds, and 4.9 assists. He is also an effective 3-point shooter with a 34 percent mark from beyond the arc.
At 6-foot-8, he could make up for the potential loss of James with his height and rebounding ability. Siakam is a glass-cleaner and would be a huge addition for the Lakers if James ultimately departs.
That is a key aspect of LeBron's game that will need to be replaced in the event that he leaves Los Angeles.
The 29-year-old has been in the league since 2016 and has won a ring in addition to a Most Improved Player of the Year Award, two All-NBA selections, and two All-Star selections. He would provide some solid veteran leadership in the locker room for the Lakers and could be a very influential voice.
Siakam frequently plays the power forward position, but can also be used at the center position.