Lakers rumors: Another key role player signs long-term extension
The Los Angeles Lakers have signed Jarred Vanderbilt to a long-term extension. What does this mean for the Lakers going forward?
According to Dave McMenamin of ESPN, the Lakers have signed Jarred Vanderbilt to a four-year extension worth $48 million. The Lakers have been extending their entire core all offseason — inking Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura and D'Angelo Russell to new deals this summer. Of their core, Vanderbilt was the only key rotational player that had not been extended yet.
Vanderbilt was a key defensive player for the Lakers ever since he was acquired in a mid-season deal. He became a bit unplayable in the playoffs due to his lack of offensive game. Until he is able to prove himself on the offensive end, he will find himself cut on playoff rotations for certain series.
Was extending Jarred Vanderbilt a smart move for the Lakers?
At the price point, extending Vanderbilt was a very smart move for L.A. Even if the veteran does not improve on the offensive end, $12 million dollars for a rotation piece is a very good deal. Additionally, Vanderbilt is a very adequate price for a player who plays heavy regular-season minutes.
This also gives the Lakers a tradable salary if the right rotational piece becomes available down the line. It is pretty much guaranteed that everyone in the league views this contract with Vanderbilt as a positive asset. It is a lot of years but this is still a good deal for any team in the league.
Another good thing about this extension is the fact that the Lakers are going into this season with no questions about the long-term status of their players. They can opt to dangle their rotational players for bigger upgrades but this is a team with no contract distractions.
With a team that has a huge media presence because of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, having no contract distractions is very important. If the Lakers want to have the success that they had last season, they will need as little conversation as possible about things off the court.