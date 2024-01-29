Lakers rumors: LeBron calls out Ham, Dejounte holdup revealed, potential PG + C upgrade
- Lakers can target Wizards' Tyus Jones, Daniel Gafford
- Los Angeles hesitant to deal 2029 first-round pick for Dejounte Murray
- LeBron James hints at preference for Darvin Ham's lineup
Lakers rumors: Dejounte Murray trade holdup revealed
Trade talks between the Los Angeles Lakers and Atlanta Hawks are officially stalled on the Dejounte Murray front. In his latest column for NBC Sports, Kurt Helin highlights the two-pronged question Los Angeles must answer when it comes to Murray — is he worth their 2029 first-round pick, and if so, he there a third team to absorb D'Angelo Russell's contract?
We know the Lakers are having trouble when it comes to finding a third team for Russell. His history of defensive lapses and empty-calorie scoring won't get many teams excited, nor will the $18.7 million he is owed next season. Now, Russell is getting red-hot at the right time, averaging 25.0 points and 6.2 assists on .520/.518/.839 over his last 10 games. He's doing just enough to make the Lakers rethink a trade for Murray. At the very least, he could lead Rob Pelinka to consider more affordable alternatives, such as the aforementioned Tyus Jones.
If the Lakers are committed to Murray, it's a matter of how committed they are. The Hawks probably won't get the return they desire, but Los Angeles doesn't have the most robust package of available picks to offer. It would require the Lakers' 2029 first-round pick — presumably with light or no protections — to even get Atlanta back on the phone. Murray is under contract at a team-friendly rate through the 2026-27 season, so the Hawks don't need to rush into a trade. Giving up a pick so far into the future carries natural risk for the Lakers, who don't know how the post-LeBron James and Anthony Davis era will unfold.
The Lakers get an inherent market boost when discussing these hypotheticals — stars are drawn to L.A. no matter how good or bad the team is — but Los Angeles can't lose sight of the future. The Hawks' reported asking price is two first-round picks and a starter. Los Angeles will have to move its 2029 pick and more stuff, including the red-hot Russell to a third team that has not yet materialized. It's a complicated proposition.
So, don't pencil Murray into the Lakers depth chart just yet. There's a strong chance another team comes along will more to gain and less to lose. Murray isn't the best fit for Los Angeles on paper. He's talented, no doubt, but the defense has regressed since arriving in Atlanta and he's limited off the ball.