Lakers star-studded Klay Thompson backup plan requires Rob Pelinka's creativity
By Lior Lampert
Los Angeles Lakers fans are not thrilled with the franchise whiffing on veteran sharpshooter Klay Thompson in free agency -- to say the least.
After missing out on Thompson, the Lakers are running out of avenues to explore as they seek to upgrade the roster this offseason. The pool of available players is quickly drying up. Meanwhile, Los Angeles has been inactive, failing to pull off an external signing yet.
What message is Lakers vice president and general manager Rob Pelinka sending to his All-NBA tandem of LeBron James and Anthony Davis? Does the front office exec not have faith in the duo to make a bold all-in move? Or is he simply waiting for an opportunity to strike? If the answer is the latter, Los Angeles has one trick up its sleeve that could net them a star wing.
In the aftermath of Thompson joining the Mavs, Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report appeared on NBA TV's Free Agent Fever. The insider understands the Lakers must now pivot to an alternative option, highlighting DeMar DeRozan as a possible target.
Lakers pivoting from Klay Thompson to DeMar DeRozan requires Rob Pelinka's creativity
DeRozan is the most prominent name on the open market, as Haynes notes. He is the highest-profile choice left that "could make sense" for the Lakers, though Pelinka may have to think outside the box to land him.
"It will either take a sign-and-trade or the Lakers getting creative, removing some players, clearing the books to be able to get DeMar [DeRozan] over there," Haynes said.
Given Los Angeles' payroll situation, this adds up. The Lakers will be over the first apron once James signs the three-year, $162 million maximum contract extension he can receive. Moreover, they will push up on the second apron when the deal becomes official, making it challenging to fit DeRozan into the picture.
Acquiring DeRozan would require Pelinka and the Lakers brass to take an innovative and unconventional team-building approach. Yes, it may be far-fetched. But it's not impossible.
Between veteran reserve guard Gabe Vincent, 2023 first-round pick Jalen Hood-Schifino and others, the Lakers have the outgoing salary and assets to make something happen. And considering DeRozan, a California native, is reportedly eyeing greener pastures after a three-year stint with the Chicago Bulls, why not pounce on the opportunity?
Entering his age-35 campaign, DeRozan is still playing at an exceptionally high level. He averaged 24 points, 5.3 assists, 4.3 rebounds and a steal per game this season across 79 games. Additionally, the six-time All-Star appeared in 79 contests. His consistency and availability would be welcome additions to a Lakers group lacking in both departments.
Whatever it takes, successfully recruiting DeRozan would be a massive win for Pelinka and the Lakers amid the Thompson fallout.